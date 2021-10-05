ANGOLA — Robert V. “Bob” Keyser, 77, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Herbert and Martha (Thomas) Keyser.
Bob graduated from Rock Creek High School in Huntington, Indiana.
He married Sandra Mowery on Jan. 17, 1964.
Bob was the owner and operator of Bob’s Dock Services. He also worked in maintenance at several business in Steuben County.
Bob was a member of the LA Breakfast Club in LaGrange, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Keyser, of Angola, Indiana; son, Michael (Tracy) Keyser, of Leo, Indiana; and daughter, Angela Booth, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jerry Keyser and Larry Keyser.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Mowery officiating.
Private burial will take place at Jackson Prairie Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.