GLADSTONE, Mo. — Margie (Grable) Wells passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Gladstone, Missouri, at home.
She was born on April 8, 1934, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Ernest and Retha Grable.
Margie attended a one-room school house, graduated from Butler High School, and then attended Olivet Nazarene College (Illinois).
She married Jim Davis of Indianapolis (Shirley) and started a family. They lived in the Fort Wayne, then Findlay, Ohio, area before moving to Kansas City.
Margie worked as a secretary prior to being married, and continued in that capacity at Nazarene Headquarters for the Board of General Superintendents.
In her early 30s she went back to school and earned her teaching degree and then her Master of Science Degree in Education.
She spent 26 years teaching in Missouri schools (Blue Springs, Clinton, and North Kansas City).
For more than 30 years, Margie was a Nazarene church organist, playing for numerous weddings and sharing her musical talent with many piano students.
She was also an accomplished seamstress and loved to crochet and garden. Somehow she also managed to do extensive genealogy work.
Margie traveled the country on a Goldwing motorcycle with her former husband, Dick Elliott, who passed away in 2003. She also enjoyed spending time with Dick’s daughters, Arlene (John) Castanada and Elaine (Dan) Wilson, of St. Joseph, Missouri, and their children and grandchildren.
In 2005, Margie married Dean Wells, and together they also did extensive traveling. They spent time in Branson, at various southern gospel events, and took several cruises. They shared their love of Christian music and faith, visiting nursing homes and senior group events; Dean would play the bass or guitar while Margie played the accordion.
Margie was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nan Grable, of Orland, Indiana; niece, Amy Grable; nephew, Brian Grable; and stepdaughter, Debbie Hodapp.
Survivors include her husband, Dean; daughters, Leilani (Richard) Suellentrop, of Colwich, Kansas; Kayla (Larry) Keiss, of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Andrew (Miriam) Suellentrop, Jonathan Suellentrop, Liz (Tim) Dinh, Greg (Lisa) Suellentrop and Autumn Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Eleanor Dinh and Charlie Suellentrop; brother, Ron Grable, of Orland, Indiana; nephews, Ed (Lea) Grable and Brent Grable; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Margie’s life will take place 4 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Souder Family Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri.
