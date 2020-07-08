ROME CITY — David Lee Balbaugh, 59, of Rome City, Indiana died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 21, 1960, in Fort Wayne to Maynard J. and Kathleen P. (Mack) Balbaugh. His parents preceded him in death.
On Dec, 31, 1992, in Albion, he married Anne Whitford.
Mr. Balbaugh had worked at Tower Automotive in Kendallville and was currently employed by Wirco in Avilla.
Surviving are his wife, Anne Balbaugh; two sons, Devon Balbaugh, of Kendallville and Matthew Ryan Clem; two grandsons, Damien Liam Balbaugh and Ryan Oakley Balbaugh; and two sisters, Linda (Jim) Rowley, of Jackson, Michigan, and Carol (John) Hansen, of Milford, Michigan.
There will be no services at this time.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
