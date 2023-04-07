ASHLEY — Mary Amelia Rinehart, 85, of Ashley died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 6, 1937, in Salem Center to Wayne Klink Sr. and Lilly Mae (Feeney) Klink.
She married Arthur A. Rinehart on May 11, 1958, at the Hudson Nazarene Church.
Mrs. Rinehart retired after 35 years with the State of Indiana Workforce Development. She was a member of the Ashley United Methodist Church.
Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was very active in her grandchildren’s lives, making sure to attend as many of their activities as she could. She also enjoyed spending time with Ark, going to car shows and racing events.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Arthur A. Rinehart of Ashley; two daughters, Lisa Stout of Angola and Lori (Phil) Kuyvenhoven of Waterloo; a son, Rick (Tammy) Rinehart of Ashley; five grandchildren, Mary Ena Kuyvenhoven, Kaylee (Zach) Casper, Rachel (Jackson) Boyce, Ericka (Aaron Morgado) Rinehart, and Matthew (Isabella) Kuyvenhoven; three great-grandchildren, Caroline Casper, Ruby Casper and Eleanor Kuyvenhoven; three sisters, Linda (Jim) Perkins, Ruth Rowlison, and Lilly Till; four brothers, Richard (Jan) Klink, Wayne (Carol) Klink Jr., George (Marilyn) Klink and Kelly (Tammy) Klink; and a sister-in-law, Sally Klink.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mabel Bowers; two brothers, Mike Klink Sr. and Chuck Klink; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Klink; and four brothers-in-law, Chubb Bowers, Dale Rowlison, Charles Buss and Harold Till.
Services will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Roger Dilley officiating.
Burial will follow in Wright Cemetery near Stroh.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.