FORT WAYNE — Dan Roger Anderson, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Born on Jan. 5, 1947, at Luckey Hospital in Noble County, Indiana, he was the son of Edward L. Anderson and Betty J. (Schuman) Anderson.
He grew up in Whitley County and graduated from CCJHS in 1965. Dan continued his education graduating from Indiana University in 1973, with a Masters of Arts for Teachers.
Dan worked as a car salesman in Fort Wayne before moving to Tucson, Arizona, with his wife, Mary. He then started teaching math at a middle school. From there he moved on to become a German teacher at University High School. He could speak fluent German and took his students to Germany many times. He retired in 2011, moving back to Indiana, in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary L. (Stants) Anderson; daughter, Sonya Workman; stepdaughters, Sherri (Dennis) Sundell, Faith (Todd) Gerig and Angie (Jon) Elwood; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Donald) Mathias, Susan Anderson, Carol Perry and Bonnie (Oscar) Torres; brother, Larry Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Juanita "Janie" Anderson.
Dan's Celebration of Life will be at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. IN 46808, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., with services at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
