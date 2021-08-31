FREMONT — Stanley A. “Bud” Kunce, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born at home in rural Angola on April 29, 1930, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Amos and Leona (Rawles) Kunce.
In 1948, Stanley graduated from Flint High School.
Stanley married Nora Lee Mahaffey on May 26, 1951 in Flint, Indiana. Just five days later it was off to the Army. He was stationed in Germany and Holland, during the Korean War. After two years of service, it was back home.
Farming was his life passion, from a young boy helping his father, to having his own farm. He had a team of horses to start with. He milked cows and had a milk route. In 1965, Stanley started working for Orland Co-Op and retired 26 years later. He continued to farm with his son on his farm in Fremont.
He was a member of Orland American Legion Post # 423. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Gary) Kope, of Hudson, Indiana; and a son, Mike (Kay) Kunce, of Fremont, Indiana; six grandchildren, Andy (Brenda) Mast, of Waterloo, Indiana, Joshua (Cassie) Kope, of Ashley, Indiana, Brandi (Michael) Foster, of Fremont Indiana, Jennifer Kunce, of Fremont, Indiana, Angie (Jason) Singleton, of Fremont, Indiana, and Christopher Kunce, of Bronson, Michigan, 13 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Jackie Kurman, of Redondo Beach, California, and Shirley Kunce, of Kendallville, Indiana.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Lee Kunce, on July 27, 2009; his parents; and a brother, Tom Kunce.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana. Also, one hour of visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, at Beams Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Services will be officiated by the Rev. Tracey Zimmerman.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, with military honors.
Memorial donations may be directed to Steuben County Cancer Association or to the Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
