KIMMELL — Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years.
Born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, Indiana, she was the firstborn of nine children of Kenneth R. and Wilma A. (Scheurich) Berkes. Growing up in Noble County, she attended Avilla and Merriam elementary schools and graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1950.
She married Keith John Earnhart on April 21, 1951. They made their home on a farm in Washington Township Noble County. Keith died on Sept. 29, 1990.
On Jan. 6, 1996, she married William “Bill” Thomas. They continued to live in Noble County. Bill preceded her in death on May 29, 2008.
She began her work career at Wirk Garment Company in Ligonier. Later she worked for Monsanto, Ligonier. She completed her work career at Dana Corp., Churubusco, retiring in 1981 with 13 years of service.
She was a member of Ormas Baptist Church for more than 71 years, the Ormas Missionary Society and the Washington Township Homemakers Club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially over a game of euchre or other card game.
She is survived by her two children, Randy (Cathy) Earnhart of Fort Wayne and Cindy (Roger) Niles of Syracuse; grandchildren, Heather (Tom) Hoblet of Fort Wayne, Heidi (Aaron) Scales of Fort Wayne, Krystle Goldsbury of Fort Wayne, Tara (Kevin) Miller of Plymouth, and Adam (Brandi) Niles of Syracuse; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Pat Stangland of Albion, Sandy (Jim) Bills of Kendallville, and Mary (Kevin) LeFever of Churubusco; and brothers Melvin Berkes of Avilla and Max (Brenda) Berkes of Albion.
The funeral service is noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Thorn Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are to Ormas Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
