BUTLER — Tari Lynn Dove, 57, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1964, in Auburn, Indiana. Her father was David Moughler and he has passed away. Her mother and stepfather are Sally (Wetoskey) and George Bushong, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Tari was a 1983 graduate of Eastside High School.
She worked at Lectron Products in Hamilton, then Eastside High School in Butler for 14 years, and for the past eight years she’s enjoyed staying home and watching her grandchildren.
She enjoyed reading and her little Dachshund “Blaze”. She also loved keeping up with all her grandchildren and their friends' school activities.
Tari married James Dove on May 26, 1984, at Newville Church of Christ, and he survives.
Also surviving are their two children, Cassie Dove, of Fort Wayne and Michael (Lauren) Dove, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Noah Dove, Garret Dove and Jordan Dove; two sisters and their husbands, Kathy and Tim Wilhelm, of Butler and Suzanne and David Hitchcock, of Fort Wayne; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Dove, of Butler, Dave and Lori Dove, of Hamilton, Gary Dove, of Butler and Deanna Dove, of Auburn; and several nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, FaraLee and Henry Carr and Ray and Elnor Moughler; and an uncle Max Moughler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Edon Cemetery in Edon, Ohio.
Calling is on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Tari’s memory to Riverdale Youth League or Eastside Little League Football.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
