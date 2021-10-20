John Dennis
COLUMBIA CITY — John D. Dennis, age 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 3:20 a.m., on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his residence.
Born on March 15, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Ray and Jane (Irwin) Dennis.
John attended Batavia High School, Batavia, New York, and graduated with the Class of 1968.
He then proudly served his country, during three tours in Vietnam, in the U.S. Air Force.
Following that John earned his Associate in Applied Science Degree for Computer Operations and Programming, then his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management, a Biomedical Degree and nine additional vocational degrees.
John worked for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne until his retirement. John also owned several businesses, including Country Magic Furniture, Sneaky Pete’s Night Club, Neighborhood Shirt Sales, CJ Funding Services Group, and Cravin Vapes.
John enjoyed playing shuffleboard, shooting pool, throwing horseshoes, playing darts, bowling, umpiring softball, woodworking, and riding his Gold Wing. He was also a competitive sports enthusiast and loved listening to music and watching movies.
John was a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #98, Columbia City, Past President of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1063, Columbia City, Fraternal Order of Eagles #1906, Columbia City, Past Commander of VFW Post #3846, Churubusco and lifetime member of VFW Post #4717, Wolf Lake.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Dennis, of Columbia City; children, Robert (Mayumi) Dennis, of Texas, Ann (Scott) Burkhart, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, Meghan Cormany, of Huntington and Amanda (Teron) Thierjung, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Trevor, Ray, Brandon, Marissa, Jacob, Joseph and Fyona; and siblings, Mary Logston and Michael Dennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roberta Dennis; and grandchildren, Jaxon and Broly.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for John will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to American Legion Post #98, Columbia City or to his final expenses.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
