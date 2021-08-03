ANGOLA — Lois Marie Holcomb, 92, of Goshen, Indiana, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen, Indiana.
She was born on May 16, 1929, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Ralph and Lucille (Gilbert) Newnam.
Lois married Galen L. Holcomb on May 12, 1955.
She was a home health caregiver.
Lois attended Fairview Missionary Church when she lived in Angola.
She enjoyed baking and gardening.
Surviving is her daughter, Gay Lin Holcomb, of Wilmore, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Galen L. Holcomb, in 1999; and her sister, Kathryn Aaron.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
Pastor Joel Greenwood will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the church prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon International.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
