ANGOLA — Melva Jean Dick, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ivan and Esther (Cuttler) Cartwright.
Melva married the love of her life, John Maurice Dick, on Dec. 4, 1976.
Melva had worked at Lane’s Drug Store and also Rite Aid in Angola, Indiana.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Melva was a very musically talented lady, she played the piano, organ, accordion and the spoons. She enjoyed playing cards, singing and yodeling. She bowled for several years on the Angola Bowling League. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband, John Maurice Dick, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Jeanne Lynn (James) Forbes, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Loni Marie Dishong, of Bloomington, Indiana; brothers, Scott Pepple and Tom Pepple; and sisters, Robin (Paul) Catterall and Karen Sue (Rick) Tritch. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Helen Pepple, Sharon Cartwright, Michael Cartwright, Earl Wayne Cartwright and David Cartwright.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Rich Secor.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County and to the Arthritis Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.