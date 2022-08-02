LIGONIER — Richard “Dick” E. Fought, 85, of Ligonier, passed away at home on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
He was born to Margaret (Streeter) Fought and Roy S. Fought on Feb. 18, 1937, in LaGrange. He married Gloria Patton on July 17, 1960, at Topeka Baptist Church. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1955. Richard served in the U.S. Army in Korea and also later in the National Reserves.
Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria Fought; children, Jed (Kathleen) Fought of Rome City, James (Shauna) Fought of Ligonier, Terri (Gregg) Cunningham of Ligonier, Randall (Kelly) Fought of Rome City, Jennifer (Gene) Miller of Goshen; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Judy) Fought of Fishers, Indiana; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Shawn Fought; and grandson, Alex Fought.
A funeral service will be held in Richard’s honor at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Military honors will be performed at the service by the American Legion. Pastor Gene Parker will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Edon Cemetery in Topeka at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne IN 46805.
A cremation committal will occur following the service at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Richard was a dairy farmer for 37 years at Hogback Hill Holsteins and continued to be a farmer until retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his coffee shop buddies over the years and was an avid Purdue and Cubs fan.
Richard was able to attend all of the weddings of his 11 grandchildren’s weddings with his last grandchild’s wedding on June 18, 2022. He served on Westview Corporation School Board for many years. He was involved in LaGrange County 4-H as 10-year member and was proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for continuing the family tradition of 4-H.
Richard’s stories will be missed by all that knew him. He will be greatly missed by his cat “Charlie.” The family would like to thank Parkview Hospice and Karing Hearts Home Health Care of Goshen for all the help during their time of need.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
