BUTLER — Jay H. Moore, 77, formerly of Butler, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Moore was born May 13, 1942, in Butler, to Marion “Pete” and Ercel Mae (Tyson) Moore. They are deceased.
He was a graduate of Butler High School.
He worked for BF Goodrich in Woodburn for 34 years, retiring in 1998.
Jay was a volunteer on the Butler Fire Department for 19 years, a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #2733 in Butler and Butler American Legion Post 202.
He enjoyed NASCAR and fishing.
He married Shirley Mae (Click) Moore on July 6, 1996, at Hogback Lake, Angola, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law; Rod J. and Rhonda Moore, of Butler, and Gregory T. and Sandra Moore, of Waterloo; one stepson, Scott L. and Melinda Purdy, of Fort Wayne; a stepdaughter Charmin and Dan Swogger, of Wolcottville; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Wilbur Moore, of Texas and a sister, Frieda Blair, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Also surviving is his former wife, Ann (Alexander) Vose, of Butler.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin J. Moore; a brother, Walter Moore; and a sister, Kay Schiffli; and his beloved dog, “Benny.”
A graveside service will be held noon, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Butler Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Butler Fire Department or DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To leave condolences visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
