ANGOLA — Angeline A. “Angie” Colacuori, 79, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family members. She fought a long and valiant battle with a rare connective tissue autoimmune disease, scleroderma.
Born Sept. 17, 1943, in Dickinson, North Dakota, she was the daughter of Frank and Hattie (Kubas) Tuhy.
Angie married the love of her life, Fredrick M. “Mike” Colacuori, on July 17, 1971.
She retired from Adams Senior Insurance in Fremont, Indiana, where she was an insurance agent.
Angie was a member of Assembly of God Church in Angola, Indiana. She was very instrumental in starting the “Right to Life” movement in Steuben County. She sang and played piano in the women’s trio, Refresh. Angie was passionate about her large family, teaching Bible study, reading and studying about history, and sharing her love for Jesus, with all who would listen.
Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, Fredrick M. “Mike” Colacuori, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Rocky (Debbie) Delaney, of Angola, Indiana, and Mick (Mary) Colacuori, of Huntertown, Indiana; daughters, Rhonda (Greg) Tiedemann, of Ogden, Utah, Rene (John) Loffer, of Fremont, Indiana, and Jessica (Adam) Witmer, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Dave (Sandee) Tuhy, of North Dakota; sister, Irene Engle, of Montana; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and another on the way; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday. Nov. 5, 2022, at Assembly of God Church in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Final resting place will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Assembly of God Church, Angola, Indiana, or the Wounded Warrior Project, Roanoke, Virginia.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
