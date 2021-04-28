BLUFFTON — Fred Thomas McClish, age 74, of Bluffton, Indiana, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. McClish was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on April 17, 1947, to Hayes Lee and Lillian Luella (Heine) McClish. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Ashley High School in 1965, and married Linda Ilene Forrest on Aug. 6, 1966.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division, from 1968-1970, during the Vietnam War.
Fred worked for Ralston Purina Feed Company and Moorman Manufacturing. He retired from Precision Soya and Remington Seeds in 2016, after 28 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Linda McClish, of Bluffton; sons, Jeffrey and Angie McClish, of Uniondale and Brian and Lisa McClish, of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Tyler McClish, of Orange, California, Danielle and Austin Springer, of Uniondale, Landon McClish and Lauren McClish; two great-grandchildren, Wesley Springer and Tyson Springer; twin brother, William and Kathy McClish, of Churubusco; brothers, Dan and Pat McClish, of Deltona, Florida, and Arthur and Susan McClish, of Columbia City; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Bobby and Vicki Forrest, of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly McClish.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Burial with military honors will follow at Fairfield Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse or Wounded Warriors.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
