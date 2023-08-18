ANGOLA — Blayne Marple, 23, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Angola, Indiana, in a car accident.
Blayne was born on June 17, 2000, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Daniel and Cindy Marple.
Blayne graduated from Angola High School in 2018, and was enrolled at Purdue University Fort Wayne studying psychology.
Blayne was a modest, caring and generous soul, who would welcome nearly anyone, always wanting to make others’ lives better. He had a simple soul, who would give up his own comfort to help others. He relished having intellectual conversations in which he could learn, expand his knowledge and have a greater understanding of life.
Blayne is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Cindy Marple, of Angola; loving father, Daniel L. Marple Jr., of Georgia; his wonderful and protective sister, Kyle Marple (Zac) of Golden, Colorado; grandparents, John and Judi Rupp, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, with whom he shared a special bond; grandmother, Kathleen Marple, of Georgia; uncles, Dave (Heather) Rupp, of Angola and Mark Marple and family, of Angola; aunts, Julie Marple Seneff and family, of Georgia, Doris Marple and family, of Georgia, and Lynne Marple Grogg Psurney and family, of Georgia; and cousins, Haylee Rupp and Nichole (James) Brown; and lifelong best friend Mike.
Blayne was preceded in death by his grandfather, Daniel L. Marple Sr.; and his faithful dog, Shadow.
A Celebration of Life was held on Aug. 6, 2023, at the home of his grandparents.
Donations are being accepted to help the family with expenses and to provide assistance to charities that Blayne’s heart was dedicated to helping.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
