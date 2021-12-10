GARRETT — Marie Sue (Fast) Hartman, age 50, of Garrett, Indiana, formerly of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 21, 1971, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Marie graduated from Reading High School in 1989.
Marie enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, gardening, racing and spending time with her family, and grandchildren.
She married Dennis Dean Hartman on June 22, 2019 in Butler, Indiana.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Dean Hartman; children, Bruce (Erica) Foulk, of Fremont, Indiana, and Angel Dale, of Garrett, Indiana; stepchildren, Kimberly (Stuart) Rufner, of Waterloo, Indiana, Rachel (Jacob) Mason, of Kendallville, Indiana, Dennis Dean Hartman Jr., of Broughton, Texas, Daniel Foulk, of Angola, Indiana, Melody Foulk, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mark (Cori) Warren, of Sarasota, Florida, Charity (Chay) Rios, of Ashley, Indiana, Dan (Lindsey) Dale, of Angola, Indiana, April Ostrander, of Defiance, Ohio, and Shi Crapo of Hillsdale, Michigan; grandchildren, Bruce Foulk Jr., and Clairabelle Foulk; nine step-grandchildren; her mother, Bertha (Dale) Osborn; of Coldwater, Michigan; sister, April (Gary) Grigsby; of Topeka, Indiana; and brothers, Philip (Florence) Fast, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Eric (Amber) Fast, of Montgomery, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clair Fast; an unborn child, Claire Pauline; and a step-grandson, Alex Bizefski.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. George Foulk will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will be at California Township Cemetery, Branch County, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
