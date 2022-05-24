FORT WAYNE — Nancy E. Deller, 85, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, went home to be in the Arms of Jesus on May 20, 2022, at her home.
Born on Jan. 13, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Lois (nee Kelly) Wilder; and was a member of First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne, for more than 30 years.
She was a wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, prayer warrior, a worshiper, and a true believer in everything she did. Her passion and love for Jesus showed in every aspect of her life. Her faith carried all of us through many storms. She will be truly missed, but never forgotten.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Paul) Beck, of Fort Wayne; son, Randall Paul Skaggs, of Elkhart; stepsons, Timothy Deller, of Lake City, Colorado, and David Deller, of Denver, Colorado; sister, Janet Foster, of Orland; brother, Jerry Wilder, of Angola; grandchildren, Paul (Charlotte) Beck, of Concord, North Carolina, and Adam Justin Beck, of Fort Wayne; and two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Connor Beck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 27 years, Judge Gerald “Buzz” Deller, in 2009; and sister, Patricia Dirrim.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m., until time of service.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
Memorial donations may be given to First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne, or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Deller family at www.mccombandsons.com.
