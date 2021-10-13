LAGRANGE — Marthann “Marty” McKinney, 84, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Chandler Place in Kendallville, Indiana.
Marty was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Burdette and Norma (LeMaster) Tressler. They preceded her in death.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she was a 1954 graduate of Wolcottville High School.
She worked for many years as a customer service representative at NIPSCO. She also worked for Ruth’s House of Beauty and Norm’s Floral Shop, both in LaGrange. She was a member of Sylvan Chapter #251 Order of the Eastern Star in LaGrange, Indiana.
Surviving Marty are her two daughters, Kathleen “Kitty” (Al) Helmkamp, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Colleen Williamson, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and her three grandchildren, Grant Helmkamp, of Toledo, Ohio, Kendra Helmkamp, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Dana Helmkamp, of Lewisville, Texas.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Woodruff Cemetery in Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road, Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 or to ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
