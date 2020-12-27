LAOTTO — Robert "Bob" Harris, 77, of LaOtto, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Harris was born in Wolf Lake on June 20, 1943, to the late Everett and Aldena (Taggart) Harris. He spent his formative years in LaOtto, graduating from Avilla High School in 1961.
Bob was married to Henrietta Teders in Avilla on June 22, 1963. The couple raised their family just around the corner from his childhood home.
He worked at Dana Corp. in Fort Wayne, retiring after 37 years.
Bob was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, mowing the grass and he could fix anything. Most of all he loved his grandkids.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Henrietta Harris; his three children, Lori Ann Meyer, Troy Allen Harris and Lana Jean Harris; his brother, Ronnie Harris; his six grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Alexondra Rose, Gabriel, Ariella Rose, David, Dirk and Lillian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Rochell Olds; a daughter, Lynn Rose Harris.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. The Mass will be live on the Funeral Home Facebook page.
The Holy Rosary was prayed on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and was live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Burial took place at Ege Catholic Cemetery in Ege.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Mary's School.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online notes can be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.