KENDALLVILLE — Christopher Curtis Weber, age 58, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Chris was born in Kendallville, Indiana, to David William Weber and Lorraine Ann (Post) Weber. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1983, and Indiana University Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
In 1993, he married Suzanne Chantelle Staben at Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Chris was the building trades instructor at East Noble High School and the Impact Institute for the past 30 years.
Chris loved being outdoors in nature. He was an avid deer, turkey and squirrel hunter and fisherman. He loved his old trucks, his late model Corvette and creating concrete countertops. He loved his Old English sheep dog puppies, Molly and Snoopy. Chris touched many young lives over the years teaching them important carpentry and building skills. He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Weber, of Kendallville; sons, Christopher Weber and his girlfriend, Tara Kabat, both of Kendallville, and Hunter Weber, of Kendallville; sister, Valaine and Jimmy Vasquez, of Honolulu, Hawaii; brothers, Gregory and Donna Weber, of Kendallville and Grant and Christy Weber, of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Judy Staben, of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Michale and Tom Fisher, of Kendallville.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with Mark Metz officiating the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
