Frederick Cearbaugh
COLUMBIA CITY — Frederick Rolland Cearbaugh, 86, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 9:05 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Miller’s Oak Pointe Assisted Living, where he has been a resident since 2019.
Born on March 30, 1936, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Glenn and Izetta (Coy) Cearbaugh.
Growing up in Thorncreek Township, he attended Columbia City High School. He then joined the National Guard.
On Feb. 6, 1954, he married Sharon Lee Harshbarger. They have always made their home in Columbia City.
A career-long professional meat cutter, he began his career at Dale’s IGA in Columbia City, later moving to Scotts/Kroger, where he retired in 2008, with a combined 50 years of service in the industry.
Enjoying the outdoors, he liked to hunt, especially deer and wild turkey. In the warmer months, he would fish the area lakes or engage in a round of golf. After the grandkids came along, he would attend their sporting events. After his retirement, he built woodcrafts for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sharon; three sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cearbaugh, Kevin (Paula) Cearbaugh and Kelly (Ashley) Cearbaugh, all of Columbia City; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Ed) Hull, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by a son, Leonard Cearbaugh; a brother, Richard Cearbaugh; sisters, Shirley Hull, Jean Nicolet and Patricia Sievers; and a granddaughter, Kaila Cearbaugh.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Indiana Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
