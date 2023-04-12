KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Gay Pruitt, age 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, went home to be with her Savior on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Wanda was born in English, West Virginia, on June 26, 1947, to Henry and Bertha Edna (Addair) Boyd. They preceded her in death.
On Feb. 14, 1965, she married James Travis Pruitt on Atwell Mountain, West Virginia. Together they raised four children. Wanda was employed in the past by Kendallville Nursing Home and Taylor Made. She started her own cleaning business and operated it for nearly 25 years, until she retired.
Survivors include: her husband, James Pruitt, of Kendallville; daughter, Latesa and Jeff Conley, of Kendallville; sons, Henry and Rose Pruitt, of Michigan, and Boyd and Rene Pruitt, of LaOtto; 10 grandchildren, Tosha and Matt Saylor, Elyssa and Antonio Montoya, Amber Conley, Jared and Danika Conley, Alexis Guthrie, Autumn and Kameron Helmuth, Jason and Sara Pruitt, Shawn and Emalee Pruitt, Sydney and Ryan Huguley, Rhys and Olyvia Pruitt, and a bonus granddaughter, Hannah Guthrie; 21 great-grandchildren, with two more due this fall; a host of nieces and nephews; and past daughter-in-law, Ruth and Edward Guthrie, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bertha Boyd; son, Travis Pruitt; sister, Joan Pearson; six brothers, Leonard Boyd, Thomas Boyd, Arnold Boyd, Glen Boyd, James Robert Boyd and Claude Boyd.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Fields Sr., officiating.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Alexis Guthrie, Jason Pruitt, Shawn Pruitt, Jared Conley, Rhys Pruitt and Keyan Saylor.
At Wanda’s request, please do not send flowers, but instead make a donation to the Harbor of Love youth group.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
