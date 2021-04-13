KENDALLVILLE — Robert Fredrick Bennett Jr., age 83, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, formerly from Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at home on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Bob was born on Hanna Street in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1937, to Robert Fredrick Bennett Sr., and Rosalyn (Fabian) Bennett. They preceded him in death. His mother died at an early age when Bob was just 16 years old. His stepmother was Helen Bennett, who took up the role until her death in 1987.
Bob graduated from Concordia High School in 1957, and entered in the Air National Guard. He later joined the United States Army where he honorably served his country as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.
He married Judith Ann Yerrick on March 8, 1963, in Fort Wayne, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Bob was a police officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department from 1963-1991. His family was proud of his service, both in the military and with the police department. After retirement, he worked with Vera Bradley for five years, before moving to rural Kendallville in 2020.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and his two favorite dogs, Buddy and Patches.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judy Bennett, of Kendallville; son, Gregory Scott Bennett, of Craigville; daughter, Deborah Bennett, of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Geran Rody, of Fort Wayne and Landon (Jordan Wilson) Rody, of Charlottesville, Virginia; sisters, Rennee Cowan, of Connecticut, and Rita Cowan, of Florida; brother, Ronald Bennett, of Cincinnati; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother; and daughter, Betsy.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.