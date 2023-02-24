LAGRANGE — Lelah Jane Gramm, 91, of LaGrange, Indiana, formerly of Shipshewana and Morton, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1931, in Carlock, Illinois, to Albert James and Frieda (Wieland) West.
On May 19, 1951, in Bloomington, Illinois, she married William Joseph Gramm, he died on April 2, 2019.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah (John) Egli, of Wolcottville, Janet (Dwight) Ekstrom, of Lafayette, and Lori (Edward) Reynolds, of Peoria, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Brown, of Crest Hill, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Clara Mae Eastman, Helen Payne, Doris Ritter and Mary Lou Adams; five brothers, Wayne, Raymond, Glen, Paul and Albert West.
Lelah was a homemaker and had worked for the Morton School District for 21 years as a cook in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening, and landscaping with her husband. She was best known by her family for her cut-out holiday cookies.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
The family will hold private funeral services on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Larissa Willard.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to LaGrange County Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
