LAGRANGE — Robert Duane Chamness, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mr. Chamness was born on Dec. 27, 1938, in Mongo, Indiana, to Trevor and Marjorie J. (Holsinger) Chamness. They preceded him in death.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he worked as a tool and die maker for more than 40 years, retiring from Dometic Corporation in LaGrange.
He was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215 and the former LaGrange Moose Lodge #1351.
Bob was an avid sportsman, having bowled and golfed most of his life ,and in his younger years he played softball. He had a love for his horses and especially his Arabians.
Mr. Chamness was a United States Army veteran.
Surviving are his three children, Shali and Dan Kannegieter, of Vicksburg, Michigan, Trevor and Amanda Chamness, of Bronson, Michigan, and Matt Chamness, of LaGrange, Indiana; and his five grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.