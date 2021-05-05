Stanley Ward May 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stanley R. Ward, 63, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.Arrangements entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What change during COVID would you like, personally, to continue? You voted: Nothing! working remotely from home connecting more often via Zoom, phone calls, etc. wearing a mask in crowded situations other Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman killed, two children injured in S.R. 3 collisionTuesday morning crash closes US 20, Angola woman hurtKendallville McDonalds will get modern updateS.R. 3 crash claims another victimWeikel charged with attempted murder, other feloniesCaptain's Cabin closes its doorsOlivia WarnerFremont man facing more felony chargesLaGrange County BookingsTurning Point welcomes new staff Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD138753 KD138250 KD137901 Top Jobs KD138597 KD138535 KD138598 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Bio-ethics in a brave new world Albion council discussion goes hi-tech Fidelity to the Word Looking Back It is wrong to be ruled by experts with no accountability LaGrange looks to raise its water rates Courthouse to get new flagpole Area Activities
