Gary Fenker
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Gary Lee Fenker, age 72, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1949, in northern Indiana and grew up in Columbia City, Indiana, with his parents, Harold and Helen (Kelsey) Fenker, and his older brother, Roger.
Part of the graduating Class of 1967, from Columbia City Joint High School, Gary went on to obtain a degree in accounting from Indiana University.
He lived in South Bend, Indiana, working for Bendix (Allied Signal, Honeywell) before transferring to San Diego, California. It was in San Diego where he met Judy (Frame) Armstrong.
Gary and Judy married on Oct. 20, 1990, and made their home in Poway, California, before moving to their present-day home in Prescott, Arizona, in 2010.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Judy (1939-2011).
He is survived by Judy’s daughter, Cindy (Lance) McGrath, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; granddaughter, Briana (Jeremy) Smith, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and grandson, Luke Grossman, of Memphis, Tennessee. He recently became a proud great-pa to great-grandson, Wyatt Lee Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Roger (Becky) Fenker; nephew, Ryan (Nancy) Fenker; and niece, Rachel (Kendal) Burkholder, all of Indiana; uncle, Lyle (Jane) Kelsey, of Incline Village, Nevada; and aunt, Mary Baumann, of Kokomo, Indiana; and several cousins and many dear friends scattered near and far.
But we all know there is more to his story than just these lines of text.
Gary lived; he lived more than most and always with the pedal to the floor.
Gary led; he led by example. Always the first to greet someone new with a friendly smile and a firm handshake.
Gary loved; he loved life and all the things in it, he loved cars and motorcycles and anything with wheels and a motor. And Gary loved his people; he loved them in his own fiery temperamental way that we grew to accept as something uniquely his own.
Gary laughed; oh, did he laugh. And he made others laugh too. He always had a story of extraordinary proportions. And always connected the dots between the different parts of his life. A childhood friend, a college acquaintance, a work colleague, or someone he met while grabbing a beer at the local brewery in whatever town he landed in on his latest motorcycle trip or cross-country adventure. They all became part of Gary’s circle.Gary helped; he was the first to offer a helping hand to lighten the load, to swing the hammer, to put pencil to paper to craft the perfect plan. And because of that, he gained a legion of friends, fans, and people that would move mountains or help him find a way.
And now, Gary is gone. And he’s left a gap. A gap that maybe we can all see as an opportunity for us to fill with the qualities we admired most about him. To be the friend, to share a laugh, to go on an adventure, to love each other in our own special way.
So, we invite you to raise a glass in his honor today. We hope you share your legendary tales of Gary far and wide because his journey continues through ours.
Per Gary’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration is tentatively planned in early February. If you’d like to share your connection or story of Gary and be included in the event, please contact his niece, Rachel at RachelLayneBurkholder@gmail.com.
