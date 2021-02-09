ALBION — Corinne A. Gillenwater, age 70, of Albion, Indiana, passed away at her home on Skinner Lake on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
She was born on Sept 12, 1950, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert and Mary Joan (Eagles) Voirol.
In September 1970, she married Galen Gillenwater.
Corinne enjoyed knitting, collecting "what nots", and caring for her cats. She recently retired from Asbury United Methodist Church after serving 20 years as the church secretary.
She is survived by her husband, Galen Gillenwater, of Albion; sons, Jeff (Robin) Gillenwater, of Kendallville and Keith (Carrie) Gillenwater, of Wabash; daughter, Sandra (Aaron) Sell, of Huntington; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Roberta Merriman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb 11, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., Albion, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 2-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Those attending the funeral or visitation will be required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.
Burial will follow at a later date at Rehobeth Cemetery in rural Albion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Corinne's memory may be directed to Asbury United Methodist Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.