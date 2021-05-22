LAGRANGE — Lois Elaine McKinley, 74, of LaGrange, Indiana, formerly of Angola, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 21, 1947, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Carl Clyde and Frances Madora (Lechleidner) McKinley.
She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1965.
Lois had worked at the Steuben County Home and retired from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, where she worked in housekeeping and food services.
She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church in Metz, Indiana. Lois was a child evangelist.
Surviving are her cousin and caretaker, Connie and (Dale) Beckwith, of Howe, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Judy Miller, of Angola, Indiana, and Marlene McKinley Eggleston, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are six nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Enfield; and brothers, Walter C. McKinley, C. Willard McKinley and James W. McKinley; and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home with Pastor Devon Strine officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Connie Beckwith.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.