ANGOLA — Beverley Jean Farver, 97, of Angola, Indiana, died on Thursday March 25, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
Beverley was born in rural Hudson, Indiana, on March 1, 1924, to Frank H. and Violet V. (Blaine) Cook. They preceded her in death.
She attended Hudson and Pleasant Lake schools, graduating in 1942, from Angola High School.
On June 2, 1944, she married Earl H. Farver at the Baptist Church in Auburn Indiana, and since that time they made their home in Nevada Mills, Indiana.
Beverley was a member of Nevada Mills United Methodist Church for many years and later Jamestown Missionary Church.
She enjoyed crocheting hand towels which were sold in local stores. She was an avid genealogist and antique dealer, owning her own antique shop since 1975, in Nevada Mills.
She was a friend to many, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Everyone who knew Beverley found her hard working, caring and selfless. She had an avid curiosity for life that remained to the end.
In the past seven years, Beverley had several stays in area nursing homes, each time defying the odds and returning home. She spent the last seven months of her life in her own home under the care of very special people from Home-Sweet-Home, Heartland Hospice, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Earl; five brothers, Russell, Robert, Oakley, Kenneth and Richard; five sisters, Dolores (Dirrim), Mary (Garton), Edna Mae, Madge (Webb) and Thelma (Arhens). She leaves behind one son, Jeffry R. (Carolyn) Farver, of LaGrange, Indiana; one daughter, Mary Le'ann (Hugh) Close, of Jimmerson Lake; two grandsons, Todd (Kristi) Farver, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Anthony (Jasmine) Close, of Jakarta, Indonesia; two granddaughters, Leah J. Close, of Fort Wayne and Kathryn (Anthony Rai) Close, of Hobbs, New Mexico; three great-grandchildren, Zander Farver, Chad (Jenna) Olds and Kody (Renee) Olds; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola IN 46703, with visitation at noon and funeral services at 1 p.m.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Steuben County Humane Society or Gideons International.
Share memories and condolences at www.hejohnsonfh.com.
