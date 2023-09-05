BIG LAKE — Frederick John Fuller Jr., age 72, of Big Lake, near Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at home, following a lengthy illness.
He was born on June 12, 1951, the son of Frederick and Betty (Hinzman) Fuller in Detroit, Michigan.
On Sept. 27, 2013, he married his best friend, Lynette Bennett in Noble County, Indiana.
Fred is survived by his wife, Lynette Fuller, of Big Lake; two stepsons, Zachary Centers and Austin Centers, both of Albion, Indiana; two grandchildren, Brysen Campbell and McKinlie Centers; and a niece, Karen (Joe Smith) Evans, of Columbia City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ty Mathews Centers-McClennan; a brother, Tom Hinzman; and a sister, Katherine McFarland.
Following a cancer diagnosis, Fred retired from Tenneco in Ligonier as a welder and team leader after nearly 20 years of service.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in a husband-wife league with Lynette when he was able. Fred was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan, enjoyed playing cards, and was a great poker player. His greatest love was sitting on the porch swing and enjoying the view of Big Lake with a cool breeze blowing softly by. He will be deeply missed.
In keeping with Fred’s wishes, no public visitation or services are planned.
Cremation will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
