COLUMBIA CITY — Phyllis C. Fry, 78, died peacefully on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:20 p.m., at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City, Indiana, where she was a resident since January.
Born at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, on June 16, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and H. Mae (Jerrald) Fry.
Growing up in the Wolf Lake area, she attended Wolf Lake High School.
She lived most of her adult life in Noble County, later moving to Whitley County.
Phyllis worked at Whitley County Memorial Hospital, Millers Merry Manor and the Crossroads Bank in facility maintenance.
After retiring, she enjoyed reading, doing puzzle books, bonfires at her nieces and family reunions.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Bowers, of Columbia City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Additionally, she is predeceased by siblings, Raymond, Harold Fry, Richard Fry, Steven Fry, Betty Brown, Pauline Headley and Alice Koch.
She is in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, with visitation on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Thorn Cemetery in Noble County.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
