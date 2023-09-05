Kenneth Myers

GARRETT — Kenneth J. Myers, 78, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at his home.
Ken was born April 10, 1945, in Garrett, a son of the late John and Sylvia (Wetoskey) Myers.
Ken was a graduate of Garrett High School.
Ken started his career at Korte Brothers as a heavy equipment mechanic and then later became a service manager, retiring on Dec. 1, 2011, after 46 years of service.
Ken was the proud owner and restorer of a 1957 Chevy that he owned for 56 years, along with a 1941 John Deere antique tractor. He attended the Church at Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Myers, of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Faith Myers, of Auburn; daughter, Lisa Myers, of Garrett; son, and daughter-in-law, Scott and Rachael Myers, of Greenwood; sisters and brother-in-law, JoAnne and Gene Castle, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Roxy Myers, of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Dawn Petre, Misty Myers, Nathan Northouse, Amber Ternet, Jenna Mahnesmith, Brooke Ternet and Marissa Myers; and great-grandchildren, Eden Irene Sneiderwine, Zaphera Swick, Wyatt Mahnesmith, Wade Mahnesmith, Amara Northouse, William Sneiderwine and Remi Northouse.
A funeral service for Ken will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Tom Wilcoxson will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church at Garrett.
Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
