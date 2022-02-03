AUBURN — Marvin L. Smith, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1942, in Edon, Ohio, to Roy and Mildred (Lechleidner) Smith. They have both passed away.
Marvin worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne and then retired from Nucor Fastener in St. Joe.
He was a member of Shifters Car Club in Auburn.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon (Bowerman) Smith.
Also surviving are a daughter and her husband, Deb and Jim Blomberg, of Albion; son, Jeff Smith, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Allyson Blomberg, Melissa Blomberg and Katelyn Smith; two brothers; and two sisters.
No services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
