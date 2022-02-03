Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow during the morning will become lighter during the afternoon. High around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.