AUBURN — Stephen E. Faux, 67, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne to Jack and Margaret Faux. They preceded him in death.
Steve worked as a retail manager for several local businesses.
He grew up attending Trinity Episcopal Church and was currently a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie Faux, of Auburn; sons, Jason (Kendra) Faux, of Fishers, and Jeremy (Rian) Faux, of Roanoke, and Justin (Lisa) Faux, of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Dr. Sandra Faux, of Fort Wayne, David Faux, of Fort Wayne, Brian (Jane) Faux, of Lafayette, and Dr. Christopher (Michael) Faux, Cathedral City, California.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Aaron Faux.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Leo Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Camp Red Cedar.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
