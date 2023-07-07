ANGOLA — Georgene Irene Call, 96, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1926, in Steuben County, Indiana, to William George and Anah Lucille (Walsh) Milleman. Georgene graduated from Salem Center High School, Steuben County, Indiana, in 1945.
She married the love of her life, Kenneth Call, on Sept. 28, 1945.
Georgene drove school bus for the Prairie Heights Community School Corporation for 34 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed driving the bus and seeing all the children.
Georgene had been a member of Flint United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing cards, traveling and camping. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Garry (Judy) Call, of Angola, Indiana, Max (Susan Henderson) Call, of Angola, Indiana, Michael (Laura) Call, of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Emily Clingan, of Hudson, Indiana; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Call, on Sept. 17, 2000; brothers, Carlton Milleman, Roger Milleman and Robert Milleman; and sister, Charlene Wagner.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Private burial will be at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Flint United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.