FREMONT — Thomas Lynn Van Aman, 66, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1952, in Fort Wayne, to Lawrence Van Aman and Ruth A. (Tschannen) Van Aman Smith.
He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne in 1971. He received his bachelor degree and masters of business administration degree from Indiana University.
He served his country in the United States Army.
Thomas worked in marketing and marketing research for Kraft Manufacturing, Kellog Company, Information Resources Inc., and Allstate.
He was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola.
On July 1, 1970, Thomas married Debra Elaine Bell. Together they raised their family in Illinois, before moving to Fremont, Indiana, and retiring at their lake home on Lake George.
Thomas was a loving husband, father and son.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Elaine Van Aman, of Fremont, Indiana; two sons, Paul Van Aman, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Matthew Van Aman, of Wheeling, Illinois; daughter, Caroline (Ben Justick) Van Aman, of Bloomington, Illinois; mother, Ruth A. Van Aman Smith, of Fremont; and stepmother, Donna Van Aman, of Grayslake, Illinois. Also surviving are his brothers, Patrick Van Aman, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Adam Van Aman, of Grayslake, Illinois; and three sisters, Sharon (Dave) Pressler, of Angola, Christine (Robert) Watson, of Chicago, Illinois, and Rebecca (Randy Robinson) Van Aman, of Chicago, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Van Aman; and his stepfather, Virgil Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. John P. Gardner officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to Indiana Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 1040, Indianapolis, IN 46268, INDIANA@NMSS.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
