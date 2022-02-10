ASHLEY — Eugene Walter Nodine, 80, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 16, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, to Lafayette and Mildred (Strub) Nodine.
In November 1968, he married Nancy Jo Parr.
Mr. Nodine honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He retired from Bundy Tubing, now known as TI Automotive in Ashley. He also did arrow fletching for Three Rivers Archery in Ashley.
Eugene enjoyed playing shuffleboard and hanging out in his garage. He was a part of Deano’s morning crew, where he enjoyed socializing.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Nodine, of Ashley; a daughter, Karen Sparkman, of Auburn; two sons, Todd (April) Nodine, of Ashley and Tim (Janie) Nodine, of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Audrey (Dylan) Downam, Ashlyn (Jared) Ostrander, Boyce Nodine, Nicholas (Emily) Nodine, and Desiree (Justin) Smart; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Bowers, of Garrett and Sandy (Jim) Richmond, of Garrett; and a brother, Richard (Vickie) Nodine, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Kurtz and Carolyn Zeider; and two brothers, Kenny Nodine and Robert Nodine.
There will be no visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
