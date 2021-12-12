FREMONT — Ruth Anna (Roth) Graft, 91, of Naples, Florida, and Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Roanoke, Indiana.
Ruth graduated from Lafayette Central High School in 1948, married Dale Graft in 1950, and spent many years working at General Electric in Fort Wayne.
To her many nieces and nephews, she was beloved Aunt Ruthie, always thoughtful, kind, and fun!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and John Roth; her nine brothers and sisters; and her husband, Dale in 2017.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held later next year.
Memorials may be made to Steuben Lakes Council, Angola, Indiana; Acres, Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana; or Bethany Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
