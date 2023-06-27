AUBURN — Jeanne Katherine Geiser, 90, an exemplary woman of faith and love, passed away peacefully in her bed on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Auburn, Indiana, on what would have been her 72nd wedding anniversary.
She was born on March 11, 1933, in Auburn, daughter of the late Russell and Norma (Roland) Frank.
Jeanne was a devoted wife to William A. Geiser, whom she married on June 24, 1951, and who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Allen Geiser; and her sisters, Jane Frank and Sue Jardine.
Jeanne’s legacy lives on in her surviving family member, including her sister, Kay Sanders, of Auburn; her daughter and son-in-law, Annette Jane (Randy) Swank, of Auburn; her daughter-in-law, Brenda (Craig) Taylor, of Toledo, Ohio; her grandchildren, Aris Fought, Jessica (Shawn) Close, Allison (Lynn) Graber, Haley (Steven) Steigerwald, Ashley (Kyle) Roggenkamp, Sean (Amy) Geiser and Audra (John) Arnold; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was a true servant of God, always humbly and respectfully honoring all of creation, and giving thanks for the blessings of life. Her life was a beautiful example of love and faith in action. She delighted in spending time with her loved ones and sharing memories with them. She had a passion for missions and spreading the Gospel. Her frugal sensibilities allowed her to generously share her resources with those in need.
Her many gifts included a talent for music and art. She played several instruments as well as singing in the choir. Her industrious nature was apparent in her enjoyment of sewing, crafting, gardening and rock collecting. She embraced the wonders of nature and the great outdoors with an adventurous spirit. She was a lifelong student and an avid reader, who also loved to teach. She was a tough and independent woman, especially in her later years.
Jeanne was a member of the Auburn High School graduating Class of 1951. She was also a 60-year member of the Bestyette Home Demonstration Club, a longtime member of the DeKalb County Chorus and she was a Bible Study teacher for more than 50 years. She and Bill were faithful and dedicated members of the Auburn Alliance Church since its inception in the 1980s, where they worshiped and served with joy and gratitude.
May her soul rest in eternal peace and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
Please join us in celebrating this beautiful life.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at noon on Saturday.
Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Auburn Alliance Church, 805 Old Brick Road, Auburn, IN 46706, a place that Jeanne loved and supported throughout her life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
