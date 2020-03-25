Milan Blessing
FORT WAYNE — Milan “Bob” F. Blessing, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on March 18, 2020, at his home near Arcola, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1925, to Fred and Georgia (Valentine) Blessing. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Arcola, graduating from Arcola High School in 1944.
Milan was married to Helen Busche in Fort Wayne, on June 14, 1947. The couple moved to their present home in 1979.
He owned and operated Blessing Farms Brown Swiss and Blessing’s Milk Transport. He also was a basketball referee for many years.
A lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake Township, he served in several administrative positions at the church. He was also a member of Allen County Farm Bureau, Arcola Lions Club and served for many years on the board of directors of the National Brown Swiss Association. He also served on the original finance committee for Northwest Allen County Schools.
Milan never knew a stranger, and if you were new to him it didn’t take long for you to become friends.
Milan is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Blessing; two sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; three daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker, and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon (Traci), Joseph (Heidi), Jason (Erika) Werling, Dana (Kyle) Schroeder, Brian (Christine) Blessing, Daniel (Heather) Baker, Amy (Jason) Jagger, Angela (Andrew) Lengerich, Brett (Lacey) Caffee, Addie (Austin) Shoppell and Caid (Marissa) Blessing; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Schaefer and Gaynel Graft; and a brother, Kenneth Blessing.
At this time, there will only be private family services.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake Township or Heartland Hospice.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
