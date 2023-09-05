FORT WAYNE — Betty J. Smith, 98, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Greystone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.
Betty was born Sept. 23, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Betty was a homemaker and a pre-school teacher at County Line Church.
She was a member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church and volunteered at many organizations.
Betty was a loving and devoted mother of 12 children, with 10 being of special needs. She was also a foster mother and lovingly opened her home to many children. She is survived by sons, Thaddeus J. (Connie) Smith, of Albion, Robert W. Smith, of Angola, Raymond W. Smith, of Auburn, James M. (Gail) Smith, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Francis J. Smith, of Denver, Colorado; daughters, Mary P. (Jim) Wolf, of Columbia City; Ruth D. (Jonathan) Ingram, of Fort Wayne and Megan E. (Doffrey) Billingsley, of Fort Wayne; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Smith; mother, Ruth F. Johnson; father, Raymond O. Johnson; sons, Andrew J. Smith, Peter Smith and Joseph Smith; daughter, Joselyn E. Badman; and a brother, Robert W. Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, from 4:30-8:30 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A funeral service for Betty will be held at 5:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, Indiana.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Pastor James Pettit will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.