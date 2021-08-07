ANGOLA — Christopher A. Adams of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Daniel and Marilyn Adams.
Chris had a lifelong love of music, the outdoors and sports. He especially took pride in the little league teams coached in Cincinnati.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Adams; his wife, Kimberly Finch-Adams; his sisters, Debbe (Tommy) Livesay, Laura Boyer and Dena (Dave) Friend; his children, Anthony (Amber) Adams; his daughters, Chelsea (Cody) Crawford, Courtney Adams, Valerie Mumford and Crystal Mumford; many nieces; nephews; and grandchildren.
Private family memorial services will take place at a later date.
