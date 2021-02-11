FORT WAYNE — Darl L. Hull, 80, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Born on Oct. 5, 1940, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of Charles and Pearl Hull.
He grew up in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School.
He made a career running heavy equipment and retired from Liberty Construction.
He was a member of the Eagles 3512 and V.F.W. Post 857.
He was also affiliated with Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Without any question though, his most beloved roles were that of a father and grandfather. Nothing made him happier than being around his children and grandchildren.
Darl married Sharon on Sept. 17, 1971, and she survives in Fort Wayne.
Also surviving are his children, Cheri Hull, of New Haven, Rob (Cheri Lynn), of Avilla, Wendy (Ron) Holben, of Auburn and Scot (Abbey), of Columbia City; grandchildren, Catie Hupp, Megan Eby, Jenna Lauber, Tyler Tompkins, Eric Marquardt, Will and Sam Holben, Riley, Weston, Kenner and Ahnika Hull; great-grandson, Owen Lauber; brothers, Clarence Hull, of Spencerville and Norval Hull, of Fort Wayne; and sister, Jan Southern, of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.
