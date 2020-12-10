LIGONIER — Helen R. Lohrei, age 93, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 8:30 p.m.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1927, the daughter of Fred S. and Louisa K. (Growcock) Duesler.
On Aug. 10, 1955, she married Roy Lohrei in North Webster, Indiana.
Helen graduated from Albion High School where she was a cheerleader in 1945.
She loved IU Basketball, sewing, gardening, being outside and most importantly being with and supporting her family in all they did. Helen cherished and reminisced about the family tradition of taking fishing trips to Wisconsin. She was a very hard worker and always on the go.
Helen never complained and worked for more than 35 years at Royal Imprints. She retired at the age of 83, only because the business closed. Helen had also worked at Wirks Garment Factory in Ligonier, as a seamstress.
She attended Clear Lake Lutheran Church and was baptized there in 2019. To the very end, Helen had a servant’s heart and was considered the treasure of her family. To everyone else, she was the kindest lady you could meet.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Katherine A. (Kevin) Calvelage, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Penny L. (Marvin) Retcher, of Fremont, Indiana; two grandchildren, Brad (Liz) Barhydt, of Denver, Colorado, and Preston (Morgan) Retcher, of Ligonier, Indiana; four great-grandchildren, Lexi Barhydt, Kendric Barhydt, Addison Retcher and Avery Retcher; along with a sister, Velma Mahnesmith, of Elkhart, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Roy Lohrei; and three brothers, Robert Duesler, Arthur Duesler and Herbert Duesler.
A private family service will be held and Helen will be laid to rest with her husband at Brown Cemetery in Millersburg, Indiana.
Pastor Jeffrey Corder of Clear Lake Lutheran Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Clear Lake Lutheran Church, 270 Outer Drive, Fremont, IN 46737.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
