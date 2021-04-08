Anna L. Keirn, 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 8:24 p.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 8, 2021 @ 1:06 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.