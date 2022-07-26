ROME CITY — Kelly Jayne Kelley, 61, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1960, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Anthony Max and Donnabelle (Chiddister) Zimmerman. They preceded her in death.
On Aug. 28, 1984, she married Robert D. “Bob” Kelley. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2015.
Mrs. Kelley had worked as a CNA at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville and was a homemaker.
Kelly enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard. She received an award from the Master Gardeners of Noble County for her gardening skills.
Surviving are three brothers, Mickey Dean (Chris) Zimmerman, of West Point, Indiana, Rickey Gene Zimmerman, of Hudson, Indiana, and Gene Anthony Zimmerman, of Ligonier, Indiana; a family friend who lived with her for 25 years and is like a son, Eric Sebaher, of Kendallville; friend, Lynn Garrison, of Kendallville; and her beloved cat, Snowball.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Pastor Rich Secor of Cross Pointe Family Church in Kendallville, will officiate.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Master Gardeners of Noble County or Wounded Warriors.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfsamilyfuneralhome.com.
