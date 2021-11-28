Lester Waterson
BARGERSVILLE — Lester J. Waterson, 90, of Bargersville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Homeview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in Auburn, Indiana, to Carl Waterson and Wilma (Bond) Waterson.
Lester married Dorothy L. Forrest on June 9, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she survives in Bargersville.
He worked in maintenance at the Auburn Foundry for 13 years, at Wayne Co-op Milk Producers in Fort Wayne for 24 years, and at General Electric in Fort Wayne for four years. He also was a local farmer for 50 years, retiring from the Auburn Foundry in 1991.
Lester was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Auburn and a member of Emmanuel Church in Greenwood, Indiana.
Lester enjoyed quilting, gardening, and farming; as well as restoring his antique Ford Model-T cars.
Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Larry L. and Katherine (Williams) Waterson, of Bargersville; two grandchildren, Elizabeth G. (Kyle) Black, of Martinsville, Indiana, and Joan M. (Mark) Reynolds, of Fairland, Indiana; three great grandchildren, Daniel N. Black, Nathan L. Black and Elise M. Reynolds; sister, Wanda Potts, of Fort Wayne; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Kelham, of Auburn, Diane Croy, of Fort Wayne and Judy Ellis, of Carrollton, Georgia; brother-in-law and his wife, Ralph and Jeanne Forrest, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and special friends, Larry and Gail Norton, of Butler and Jan Myers, of St. Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gail A. (Waterson) Kreischer; two brothers, Ferris V. Croy and Randell Reed Ellis; and special friend, Glen Myers.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Dec, 3, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Susan Smith Bryden and Gail Norton officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Norris Chapel United Methodist Church or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
