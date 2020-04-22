FORT WAYNE — Donald R Petelle, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Huntley, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 26, 1929, to Walter and Marie (Hansen) Petelle. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Chicago, graduating from Lane Technical High School in 1947. He then graduated from Carthage College in 1950.
Donald was married to his high school sweetheart, Carlee Pochert, in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 13, 1950. The couple only recently moved to this area after spending most of their married life in Mt. Prospect, Illinois, Huntley, Illinois and Elgin, Illinois, area.
He owned and operated Petelle Realty, where he worked as an industrial real estate broker.
He was a member of Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, Huntley, Illinois. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, cards and traveling.
Donald is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carlee Petelle; a daughter, Sharon (Dr. Gerome) Kantor; three sons, Gary (Jeannette) Petelle, Carl (Kathi) Petelle and Steven (Connie) Petelle; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church's Memorial Garden and Columbarium Fund, 10805 Main St., Huntley IL 60143, or Parkview Hospice, Fort Wayne.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
